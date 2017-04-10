Abbot Hall Art Gallery presents over ...

Abbot Hall Art Gallery presents over 30 monumental paintings by Julian Cooper

The award-winning Abbot Hall Art Gallery in Kendal, Cumbria is presenting an exhibition of work by internationally celebrated Cumbrian artist, Julian Cooper, on the occasion of his 70th birthday. The show comprises over 30 monumental paintings, acting as powerful concentration of his extensive output from 1970 to the present day.

