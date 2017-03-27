A Duet with Dad and Selena Gomez: Tho...

A Duet with Dad and Selena Gomez: Thomas Rhett paints a picture of album #3

12 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

When Thomas Rhett took the stage at Sake Rok in Las Vegas on Friday, his intention was to kick off his campaign as the face of Outnumber Hunger. But the "Star of the Show" hitmaker ended up painting the most extensive picture yet of his forthcoming third album.

