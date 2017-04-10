A 3.6m bid for Victorian painting
YORK Art Gallery has launched a campaign to raise A 3.6 million to purchase a picture by a top Victorian artist for the city. It says the painting saw the York-born artist at the height of his powers, and it was considered to be his most significant work still in private hands.
