Works by Santa Clara County student-artists are on exhibit at the New Museum Los Gatos.

Photograph by George Sakkestad Saratoga High School student Annie Xu and her sister Beverely Xu check out Annie's photo thats was included in this years Student Art Show at the NUMU gallery in Los Gatos. Sixty student paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, videos and prints are on display at the New Museum Los Gatos, curated from 970 submissions to the Santa Clara county-wide juried high school student art competition known as "Art Now."

