With bold brush strokes and luminous ...

With bold brush strokes and luminous neon, L.A. painter Mary Weatherford comes into her own

Roughly five years ago, artist Mary Weatherford was driving around the city at dusk, a time when the heavens frequently take on otherworldly tints of sapphire, pink and orange, and the neon signs click on, one by one, their insect hums buzzing above evening traffic. The sight inspired Weatherford, a Los Angeles painter who was then on an artistic residency at Cal State Bakersfield, to create a series of abstracted landscapes that employed ordinary paint-on-canvas in combination with luminous bits of neon light.

