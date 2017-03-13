Winning tribute to a brave gran

AS Marie Zawadzki fled across the border from communist Czechoslovakia into West Germany in 1951, she lost all the family photos she had tried to secure under her clothes. Soraya's portrait of her 83-year-old grandmother, with a video projection over the painting symbolising the photos fluttering away, was named the winner of the Enterprising Artist award at the SACE Art Show last night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.