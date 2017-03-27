Vibrant bouquets highlight Art in Blo...

Vibrant bouquets highlight Art in Bloom exhibition

Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Static works of contemporary and historical art will be paired with vibrant bouquets of hand-selected flowers for the 19th time at the Fitchburg Art Museum's Art in Bloom exhibition kicking off Thursday. About 34 bouquets arranged by members and fans of the nonprofit Laurelwood Garden Club will rest atop pedestals placed alongside of the museum's most popular works of art, said Fitchburg Art Museum Spokeswoman Kledia Spiro.

