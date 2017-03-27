Vibrant bouquets highlight Art in Bloom exhibition
Static works of contemporary and historical art will be paired with vibrant bouquets of hand-selected flowers for the 19th time at the Fitchburg Art Museum's Art in Bloom exhibition kicking off Thursday. About 34 bouquets arranged by members and fans of the nonprofit Laurelwood Garden Club will rest atop pedestals placed alongside of the museum's most popular works of art, said Fitchburg Art Museum Spokeswoman Kledia Spiro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb '17
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb '17
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC