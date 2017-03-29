Venus Presents Bernard Buffet: Paintings from 1956 to 1999, 4/5
VENUS is pleased to present Bernard Buffet: Paintings from 1956 to 1999 , an exhibition of important and historic works by the renowned late figurative painter, who remains one of the most controversial French artists of the 20th century. Comprised of thirteen paintings from exceptional moments in Buffet's career, the show will be on view from April 5th through May 27th, 2017.
