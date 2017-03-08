Ty Segall displaying paintings at 'As...

Ty Segall displaying paintings at 'Assterpiece Theatre' art exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Somewhere in between the constant record-making and touring , Ty Segall finds time to paint. An exhibition of Ty work, titled "Assterpiece Theatre," will be on display at Chicago's Soccer Club Club which is owned by Drag City .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Fat Phart 11
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,203 • Total comments across all topics: 279,459,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC