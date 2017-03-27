True Happiness is Searching Through B...

True Happiness is Searching Through Bob Ross' Complete 'Joy of Painting' Archive

These are dark days. But Bob Ross painted approximately 403 tranquil landscapes for each episode of his long-running, 21-season instructive PBS show The Joy of Painting , each peppered with babbling brooks, cloud-filled blue skies and valleys of happy little trees just so that one day, in your darkest moments, you might glean some happiness from his black world.

