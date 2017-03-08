Tributes to painter Sir Howard Hodgkin following death aged 84
Tate director Sir Nicholas Serota was among those to pay tribute, saying: "Howard Hodgkin was one of the great artists and colourists of his generation." With much sadness we report the death of Howard Hodgkin, who passed peacefully today.
