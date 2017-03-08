Topeka gallery to show paintings by artists, animals
Five Topeka artists challenged their creative spirits when they collaborated with Topeka Zoo animals to craft artwork that will be featured at a local gallery during March's First Friday Artwalk. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports work of the artists and their animal painting partners will be featured from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the NexLynx Gallery of Art, 123 S.W. 6th.
