Thomas Gainsborough painting, which appeared in James Bond movie...
Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall in Room 34 of the National Gallery which houses The Morning Walk by Thomas Gainsborough. Photo: PA Photo/Sony UK A priceless painting by Suffolk artist Thomas Gainsborough was allegedly slashed by a man with a screwdriver at London's National Gallery.
