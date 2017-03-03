The Trace Introduces Shelia Elias Exhibition: Mark-Making Tradition

Introducing Sheila Elias at THE TRACE, a mark-making exhibition where she uses her finger to create visuals on her iPad. THE TRACE is a group show comprised of artists working in various media linked to painting and drawing that leave behind a trace, the sign for everything elusive, and evidence of everything it is not, as a visible impression of the indeterminacy of space and thought impression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.