The Shins Reveal 4th Track 'Painting a Hole' from New Album 'Heartworms'

After generating yet another wave of critical acclaim with the release of "instant classic" "slice of warm and wistful folk-pop" third single "Mildenhall", The Shins have unleashed a fourth advance track from Heartworms: "Painting A Hole". Textured with spiraling vocals and a body-swaying rhythm, "Painting A Hole" employs James Mercer's singular lyrical voice to examine the way our society perpetuates beliefs that rarely reflect our everyday reality .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.