The painting is part of the new 'Mado...

The painting is part of the new 'Madonnas and Miracles' exhibition at the Fitzwilliam Museum

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cambridge Evening News

A medieval portrait of the Virgin Mary has been restored to its former glory following almost 600 hours of restoration by Cambridge experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Fat Phart 11
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,526,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC