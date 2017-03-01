The Met receives monumental 10th-century Chinese painting 'Riverbank' from Oscar L. Tang

Thomas P. Campbell, Director and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art , announced today that Oscar L. Tang has donated Riverbank, one of the most important Chinese landscape paintings in existence, to the Museum. In making the announcement, Mr. Campbell said: "For more than 25 years, Oscar Tang and his family have been extraordinarily generous supporters of The Met's efforts to build a major collection and exhibition program of Chinese art.

