The Death of Louis XIV

"The Ballad of Narayama" is a Japanese film of great beauty and elegant artifice, telling a story of startling cruelty. What a space it opens When will Asian Americans be considered American enough and when will Asians matter in the racial conundrum that is the United States? An interview with writer/director Julie Dash about "Daughters of the Dust," on the occasion of the film's 25th anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Sun-Times.