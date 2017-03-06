The Artists of Versailles
In a recent article , I described some of the artworks favoured by summer visitors to the National Gallery of Australia's " Versailles: Treasures from the Palace" . It was fairly easy to see why these particular works resonated with the crowds, as so many are indeed show-stoppers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The RiotACT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|9 hr
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC