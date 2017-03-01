The Artist Who Put Kellyanne Conway in an Andrew Wyeth Painting
Some images just work, and you can definitely say that about Tim O'Brien's update of Andrew Wyeth's famous painting. Tim O'Brien's inserts Kellyanne Conway and the White House into Andrew Wyeth's well-known "Christina's World" Illustrator and portrait painter Tim O'Brien has a knack with pop culture, often infusing them into artistic visions that simultaneously reveal their strangeness and familiarity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb 1
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC