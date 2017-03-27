Talented local artists on show at gallery
The team at the Manning Regional Art Gallery has been busy preparing for two exciting new exhibitions which will kick off next Thursday, including Rod Spicer's Out of the Blue, along with Mandy Davis and Andy Snelgar's Barraba Marray Nyaanyila, My Spirit Saw. Rod Spicer has lived in the Manning Valley for many years and is well known for his beautiful paintings of the local area, from the bush to the coast.
