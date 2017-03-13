Surrealist captures the spirit of upcoming Snake Alley Fair
Local artist James Walker Henry shows off his artwork commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Snake Alley Art Fair Saturday at the Burlington Art Center in downtown Burlington. The painting pays homage to the late Burlington artist Bonny Thayer who helped found the Snake Alley Art Fair in 1967.
