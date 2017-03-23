Summit Art Gallery will hold quarterl...

Summit Art Gallery will hold quarterly exhibit reception

16 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

A reception for the spring quarterly exhibit, featuring new pieces by Philip Collier, Sharon Harkness, Marian Szeliga and Sue Tate, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 4 at Summit Art Gallery, which is part of the Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau located at 3393 Main St. The reception is free and open to the public.

