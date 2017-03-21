Students, family members invited to l...

Students, family members invited to learn about, create art

As other children painted in a nearby room, 5-year-old Caeson King on Sunday stood in a Fort Wayne Museum of Art hallway and posed for a picture, a display of artwork behind him. He and other pre-K students got to see their masterpieces in the museum as part of a program for Fort Wayne Community Schools Title I pre-K families.

