Stolen Van Gogh paintings return to Amsterdam museum
Van Gogh Museum director Axel Rueger, left, and Jet Bussemaker, Minister for Education, Culture and Science, stand next to the stolen and recovered "Seascape at Scheveningen" by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, during a press conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Two paintings by Vincent van Gogh titled "Seascape at Scheveningen" and "Congregation leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen," returned to the Amsterdam museum after they were stolen from in a nighttime heist 15 years ago and recovered by Naples police in Italy.
