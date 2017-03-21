Stolen Van Gogh paintings return to A...

Stolen Van Gogh paintings return to Amsterdam museum

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Van Gogh Museum director Axel Rueger, left, and Jet Bussemaker, Minister for Education, Culture and Science, stand next to the stolen and recovered "Seascape at Scheveningen" by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh, during a press conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Two paintings by Vincent van Gogh titled "Seascape at Scheveningen" and "Congregation leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen," returned to the Amsterdam museum after they were stolen from in a nighttime heist 15 years ago and recovered by Naples police in Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb '17 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb '17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,391 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC