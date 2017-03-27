Sideswipe: Prime Minister Bill English's artwork. Is this Paintergate 2?
An image created by Prime Minister Bill English as part of the upcoming Art and Chocolate Exhibition on the 6th of May at the Orewa Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied Remember back in 2002 when Bill English kicked up a stink about then PM Helen Clark signing a painting that wasn't done by her for a charity auction? Fast forward a few years and look at the illustration made by John Key for Red Beach School.
