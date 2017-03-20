Schiffa s disingenuous try at paintin...

Schiffa s disingenuous try at painting Trump as dangerous

2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

For those who didn't have time to tune in to the House Intelligence Committee's hearing for the FBI's James Comey and the NSA's Michael Rogers, here's a hint of what you've missed: a Democratic take-down attempt of President Donald Trump. Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat from California, spent his 15 minutes of morning Q&A first using Comey to underscore how the FBI has found no evidence to support Trump's previously tweeted accusations of Trump Tower wiretapping at the hands of Obama - and then moving on to Rogers to prove the same.

Chicago, IL

