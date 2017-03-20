Schiffa s disingenuous try at painting Trump as dangerous
For those who didn't have time to tune in to the House Intelligence Committee's hearing for the FBI's James Comey and the NSA's Michael Rogers, here's a hint of what you've missed: a Democratic take-down attempt of President Donald Trump. Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat from California, spent his 15 minutes of morning Q&A first using Comey to underscore how the FBI has found no evidence to support Trump's previously tweeted accusations of Trump Tower wiretapping at the hands of Obama - and then moving on to Rogers to prove the same.
