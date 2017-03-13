Saint Louis Art Museum installs recently acquired Th odore Rousseau painting

Theodore Rousseau, French, 1812-1867; 'Pheasantry in the Forest of Compiegne', 1833; oil on canvas; 20 7/8 x 25 5/8 inches; Saint Louis Art Museum, Funds given by Mr. and Mrs. John Peters MacCarthy; and gift of Justina G. Catlin in memory of her husband, Daniel Catlin, by exchange 33:2016. The Saint Louis Art Museum recently installed Theodore Rousseau's Pheasantry in the Forest of Compiegne, a significant work from the early career of the leading landscape painter of the Barbizon School.

