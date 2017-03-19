Rock engravings, including horses, confirm ancient origins of painting technique

An image of a horse recovered from Abri Cellier, left, and the details highlighted by the researchers at left. Images: Randall White et al, doi: 10.1016/j.quaint.2017.02.001 The painting technique we call pointillism, which uses small distinct dots to create images, grew from Impressionism in the 1880s, but newly discovered rock artworks, including images of horses, show its origins are far older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Horsetalk.