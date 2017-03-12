Rides, face-painting and top local live acts ring in Canberra Day at Commonwealth Park
Canberra Day celebrations at Commonwealth Park were a cracker for families who enjoyed endless rides, games and an afternoon lazing on the lawn in listening to live acts. It was a day to reminisce for Sharleen McGurk who grew up in the ACT and was giving her partner and sons the 'how to' guide to the capital's event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Sat
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Fat Phart
|11
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC