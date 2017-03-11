Review: Russian a Triennalea striking in its diversity
The contemporary art museum Garage opened its first "Triennale" on Friday with works from across Russia's 11 time zones, and they were striking in their diversity - perhaps surprisingly in today's political context. Garage sent curators to gather works for the ambitious show aimed both at energizing the art scene at home and establishing Russia abroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|21 hr
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Fat Phart
|11
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC