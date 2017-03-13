Review: Louis Cruz Azaceta's geometri...

Review: Louis Cruz Azaceta's geometric paintings at Arthur Roger Gallery

On the Brink seems an unusual title for a geometric abstract painting show. The crisp geometry of traditional art deco, op art or minimalist design, like the sleek lines of modern architecture and furniture, all epitomize a kind of optimistic rationalism, but Luis Cruz Azaceta was forever marked by the chaos that characterized the Cuban revolution and his life as a youthful refugee.

