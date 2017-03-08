R. B. Kitaj Hugs a Ghost

R. B. Kitaj Hugs a Ghost

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

One thing that has bugged critics of Kitaj is that his work can be simultaneously accessible and full of allusions. R.B. Kitaj, The Jewish Rider, , oil on canvas 60 X 60 inches A few years ago I watched a documentary film, Kitaja In the Picture by Jake Auerbach, which contained a number of memorable scenes, particularly if you knew what happened after the film ended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Sat Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb '17 Fat Phart 11
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC