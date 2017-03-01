Qajar painting "Line for Salute" restored
"The Line for Salute", a painting by the Qajar-era artist and architect Abdollah Khan, has been restored by a team of Iranian experts. The painting, which depicts a long queue of the royals and elites waiting to salute Qajar king Fath'Ali Shah, was unveiled for the first time after its restoration at the Negarestan Garden Museum in Tehran on Saturday.
