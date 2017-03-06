Police: Man smashed glass bottle on N...

Police: Man smashed glass bottle on NYC museum guard's head

Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say assaulted a security guard at a Manhattan museum . Authorities say the man approached a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Friday to tell him a painting was crooked.

