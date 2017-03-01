"Poetry of Darkness" at AFD
Rashedul Huda's 4th solo painting exhibition titled "Poetry of Darkness" opened at La Galerie, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka recently. Eminent artist Monirul Islam inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest while renowned artist Bonizul Haque, Dr A M Shamim, founder and chairman, Labaid Foundation and architect and art critic Rabiul Hussain attended the opening ceremony as special guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb 5
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Fancy Pharts
|86
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC