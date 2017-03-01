"Poetry of Darkness" at AFD

Rashedul Huda's 4th solo painting exhibition titled "Poetry of Darkness" opened at La Galerie, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka recently. Eminent artist Monirul Islam inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest while renowned artist Bonizul Haque, Dr A M Shamim, founder and chairman, Labaid Foundation and architect and art critic Rabiul Hussain attended the opening ceremony as special guests.

