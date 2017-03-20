'Piece of crap' oil painting by Hitle...

'Piece of crap' oil painting by Hitler on display in Italian exhibit

Jerusalem Post

The Hitler painting is one of more than 200 artworks, objects, installations, photographs, and multimedia pieces in the exhibit, "Museum of Madness: from Goya to Bacon." A "piece of crap" painting by Adolf Hitler is on display in a recently opened exhibition in northern Italy on the theme of madness.

