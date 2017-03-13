Peter Acheson's Argument with Painting
Instead of thinking of Acheson's works as paintings, I have come to think of them as battered talismans, unfinished letters, and broken odes to his heroes, many of whom are artists. Peter Acheson, "Palermo in" , oil, acrylic and collage on panel, 18 x 24 inches Peter Acheson does not want to be endearing or heroic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC