Peter Acheson's Argument with Painting

Instead of thinking of Acheson's works as paintings, I have come to think of them as battered talismans, unfinished letters, and broken odes to his heroes, many of whom are artists. Peter Acheson, "Palermo in" , oil, acrylic and collage on panel, 18 x 24 inches Peter Acheson does not want to be endearing or heroic.

