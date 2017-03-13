Peter Acheson's Argument with Painting

Peter Acheson's Argument with Painting

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Hyperallergic

Instead of thinking of Acheson's works as paintings, I have come to think of them as battered talismans, unfinished letters, and broken odes to his heroes, many of whom are artists. Peter Acheson, "Palermo in" , oil, acrylic and collage on panel, 18 x 24 inches Peter Acheson does not want to be endearing or heroic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,664,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC