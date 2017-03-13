Pelosi Says Democrats Have 'A Responsibility' To Look For Common Ground On Health Law
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says the proposed Republican health bill would lead to an enormous transfer of wealth from poorer Americans to richer ones. When Democrats held a majority of the seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi was the house speaker, she helped pass the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
