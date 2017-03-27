Paris exhibition highlights Picasso's passion for distant cultures

Pablo Picasso's lifelong admiration for art from far-flung civilizations comes to light in a new Paris exhibition featuring such pieces from the artist's collection as well as his own sketches, sculptures and paintings inspired by them. Entitled "Picasso Primitif", the exhibition aims to show "a comparative view of his works with those of non-Western artists" from Africa, Oceania, the Americas and Asia, according to the Quai de Branly museum.

