Paris exhibition highlights Picasso's...

Paris exhibition highlights Picasso's passion for distant cultures

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Pablo Picasso's lifelong admiration for art from far-flung civilizations comes to light in a new Paris exhibition featuring such pieces from the artist's collection as well as his own sketches, sculptures and paintings inspired by them. Entitled "Picasso Primitif", the exhibition aims to show "a comparative view of his works with those of non-Western artists" from Africa, Oceania, the Americas and Asia, according to the Quai de Branly museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc... Mar 15 Clint 1
News Home over the March Break? Here are some things... Mar 11 Frostbite warning... 1
News Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ... Mar 7 AmandaFields 1
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb '17 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb '17 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb '17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Loudly 41
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,883,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC