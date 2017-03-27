Painting the town red
SWINDON marked Red Nose Day in style with schools raising hundreds of pounds for Comic Relief by doing something funny for money. Four teachers had buckets of gloop poured over them after a Red Nose Day disco with some pupils dressed up as characters from Shakespeare plays as part of the school's Shakespeare week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was artist Norval Morrisseau's persona a produc...
|Mar 15
|Clint
|1
|Home over the March Break? Here are some things...
|Mar 11
|Frostbite warning...
|1
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Mar 7
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb '17
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb '17
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb '17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Loudly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC