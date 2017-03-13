Painting of St. Augustine's Castillo ...

Painting of St. Augustine's Castillo de San Marcos Donated to State History Museum

The Museum of Florida History today announced that a 1930s painting of St. Augustine's fort Castillo de San Marcos has joined the collection. The Museums of Florida History Foundation donated the artwork.

