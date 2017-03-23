Painting features Ley's downfall
The expenses scandal that saw Farrer MP Sussan Ley step down from the front bench has featured front and centre in an entry in their year's Bald Archy Prize. POLITICS: Julia Davis' entry for the Bald Archy Prize shows Sam Dastyari, Sussan Ley, Rod Culleton, Bob Day and Bronwyn Bishop in a bar after a tumultuous year in politics.
