Painting by Hitler goes on show at Italian art exhibition
An exhibition about art and madness in northern Italy will feature a painting by Adolf Hitler, despite the late German dictator's work being far from a masterpiece, organisers say. "In art history ... there have been many artists whose minds were racked by torment, who expressed themselves in a visionary and hallucinated language," said notoriously foul-mouthed art critic and TV personality Vittorio Sgarbi, who curated the exhibition titled Museum of Madness .
