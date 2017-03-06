Painting by eight-year-old child refu...

Painting by eight-year-old child refugee to go on sale for charity

1 hr ago Read more: Streatham Guardian

A painting by an eight-year-old child in a refugee camp will be on sale at an art fair supporting Barnardo's. It was donated by artist Elaine Jones, who a year ago travelled to the refugee camp in Dunkirk, northern France, to run a creative workshop.

