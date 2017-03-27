Painting box belonging to famed Fen artist is donated to museum

A painting box which belonged to a prominent impressionist artist has been donated to the Norris Museum in St Ives after it was found tucked away in an antiques dealer's workshop. The box, which is thought to be at least 70 years old, belonged to oil painter William Watt Milne, renowned for his Fenland scenes including pictures depicting St Ives, Hemingford Abbots, and Houghton.

