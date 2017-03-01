Painting a picture of city's finest h...

Painting a picture of city's finest heritage 1

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: This Is Leicestershire

If cities were artists' palates, then their finest buildings would be the brightest paints on that palate - and Leicester has some very impressive and colourful "paints''. With recent events putting Leicester on the world map, the city seems to have become much more confident in promoting its great history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Leicestershire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Painting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14) Feb 24 Ouch 7
News Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu... Feb 18 Ariel Furmanski 1
News Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at... Feb 17 MeanWhile 1
News Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13) Feb 11 Phart Loudly 41
News Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15) Feb 6 Fat Phart 11
News Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem Feb 5 Jeff Brightone 1
News Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12) Feb 1 Fancy Pharts 86
See all Painting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Painting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC