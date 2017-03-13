One of Britain's most famous paintings is to remain in UK
One of Britain's most famous paintings is to remain in the country after a global campaign raises A 4million One of the nation's best-known paintings will remain in Britain following a global campaign to raise A 4million. Fears were raised that the Monarch of the Glen, painted in 1851 by Sir Edwin Landseer, could go abroad after it was put up for auction by drinks company Diageo.
