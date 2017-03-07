Oblivious Murder: W Paints the Veterans Whose Lives He Shattered
In what feels like a surreal stab at redemption, George Bush is back and being feted for his newest, guileless, bloodstained and evidently entirely unironic painting project: A book and exhibit of his Forrest-Gumpish portraits of 98 men and women blown apart, broken down, rendered limbless and otherwise shattered by his immoral, inept wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The newly released Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors consists of 66 single images and a group mural of physically and/or mentally wounded veterans from all the Armed Forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Painting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fundraiser honors the late Arlyn Pillay at his ...
|Tue
|AmandaFields
|1
|New exhibit to open at Munson-Williams-Proctor (Jun '14)
|Feb 24
|Ouch
|7
|Artists Say Overtown Landlords Won't Pay for Mu...
|Feb 18
|Ariel Furmanski
|1
|Major exhibit celebrating Alex Janvier opens at...
|Feb 17
|MeanWhile
|1
|Giant John Paul II statuea (Apr '13)
|Feb 11
|Phart Loudly
|41
|Fat, nude body painting in NYC celebrates body ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 6
|Fat Phart
|11
|Tour of the Holy Land Part III - New Jerusalem
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Painting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC