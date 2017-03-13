Nunavut welcomes new Franklin expedition painting to collection
The 1975 painting The Three Franklin Expedition Graves was recently donated to the GN, where it hangs in an Iqaluit office. The painting will join the GN's fine art collection at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.
